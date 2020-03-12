COVID-19: Arua district intensifies screening at entry points

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Arua district health department has intensified screening for coronavirus at key points in the district.

At Arua airport where passengers from South Sudan, Kenya, Central African Republic, China, America and other countries disembark, a team of health personnel has been deployed to screen all passengers for symptoms of COVID-19.

Dr Paul Bishop Drileba, the DHO Arua says that the district has set up six screening points at Arua airfield, Odramacaku, Lia, Vurra and two points at Kampala market on the border of Uganda with DRC at Logiri.

He says that 24 health workers and security personnel are currently undergoing training on screening for COVID-19 and also urging the Congolese government to set up some screening points on their side.

Mohammad Elia team leader COVID 19 screening at Arua airport says they are particularly keen on passengers from DRC and South Sudan, because of the weak health systems they have and Chinese nationals who work in the refugee camps.

However, some of the passengers URN spoke to said that due to the scare of COVID-19, some passengers have decided to take precaution by not sitting closer to other passengers in the aeroplane and also keeping a keen watch on each other during the flight.

Arua district has set up an isolation centre at Oli health centre IV in Arua Municipality to manage any suspected cases.

