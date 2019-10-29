Court issues criminal summons for Bobi Wine’s co-accused

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Buganda Road Magistrate’s Court has issued criminal summons for Music Promoter, David Lule alias Selector Davie who is wanted for disobedience of statutory duties.

He is jointed charged with the Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, Julius Katongole, Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu and Edward Sebufu.

The trial Magistrate, Esther Nahilya issued the criminal summons on Monday after his lawyer, Anthony Wameli told court that the accused wasn’t in court because of ill health.

“Your worship we last talked to him yesterday and this morning we tried to reach him on phone but we failed”, said Wameli seeking for an adjournment.

However, state prosecution led by Barbara Kyomugisha couldn’t have any of this. She asked court to issue criminal summons for the suspect, saying this is the second time they come prepared with four state witnesses to proceed with the matter but the hearing fails to take off.

Nahilya issued the criminal summons for the accused to appear before court without fail on December, 12th, 2019 for the hearing to start. Prosecution intends to present four police officers led by the former Kampala Central Police Station District Police Commander, Joseph Bakaleke Gwaido to pin the accused.

Prosecution alleges that in July, 2018 while at city square, the accused persons and others still at large disobeyed sections five and 10 of the Public Order Management Act when they allegedly held a public meeting without following the procedures laid down in the act.

They reportedly refused to cooperate and coordinate with police to ensure that all participants are unarmed and peaceful during their protest against the introduction of the Shillings 200 daily Over the Top Service Tax-OTT for social media users.

Addressing journalists outside court, Kyagulanyi who was accompanied by dozens of his supporters, said he is going to petition the constitutional court to halt the trial over the legality of the charges against him and his co accused. He contends that it is improper for him to be charged under the law that has since been challenged by the Uganda Law Society.

