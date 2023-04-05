Court bailiff arrested over Luwero teacher’s murder

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Luwero have arrested a businessman and court bailiff over the murder of a teacher.

Nathan Ssebugulu a Mathematics teacher at Mulusa Academy Wobulenzi town and Luwero Seed Secondary School both in Luwero was found killed on 25th February , 2023.

It’s suspected that he was waylaid by unknown attackers who first tied his hands with ropes after they strangled him. It’s suspected that the assailants targeted his life because they left the body lying next to his motorcycle.

Since then Police have been hunting for the killers.

The Flying Squad unit through the analysis of phone call data records for the deceased has been able to arrest two suspects who are believed to have been behind the murder.

The prime suspects have been identified as Ibrah Ssendegeya a resident and businessman of Kasenene village in Katikamu sub county and Javirah Nuwahereza a court bailiff and a resident of Ganda zone in Nansana municipality.

The two were arrested after phone call data records indicated they were in constant communication with the victim shortly before the murder.

The Police also linked the phone call of Nuwahereza to the exact location where Ssebugulu was killed raising suspicions that he lured the deceased to the scene.

According to Police Investigations, it’s alleged that Ssendegeya mortgaged his house to Ssebugulu and acquired a loan of 3.5 million shillings from him.

Ssendegeya also mortgaged the same house to a local banker at one million shillings.

According to Police detectives, Ssendegeya connived with Nuwahereza who is also a bailiff for a local bank branch to kill Ssebugulu to rescue the house which he was about to lose after the lapse of the repayment period.

Living Twazagye the District Police Commander says that the case was complicated in nature because there was no eye witness at the scene of the crime but they relied on more technological evidence which found the suspects in constant communication with the deceased.

Twazagye says that based on evidence gathered, the State Attorney has sanctioned murder charges against the suspects and they will soon be arraigned in court to answer the charges.

In more homocide news, Police in Luwero have also arrested Derrick Ndayisaba from Maganjo in Wakiso district for allegedly killing Nalisi Turyakira a resident of Kabukunga village in Kamira sub county. It’s alleged Ndayisaba killed Turyakira after a disagreement during the robbery.

Police are also still on the hunt for thugs that killed a security guard John Amuriat deployed at Kazinga Secondary School and stole 2.5 million shillings from the bursar’s office in March this year.

According to the Police report, 58 people were murdered in 2022 in Luwero and the district ranked in eighth position with the highest number of homicide cases.

URN