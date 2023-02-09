CoRSU Rehabilitation Centre gets Shs50million worth of paint from Kansai Plascon

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kansai Plascon, Uganda’s influential paint company has donated paint worth Shs50million to the CoRSU Rehabilitation Centre, company executives announced on Feb.0.9 in a statement shared with The Independent.

Executives said, the donation is part of the recently concluded ‘Paint and Win’ Colour Cup Edition promotion. The paint was handed over by the Plascon Managing Director, Santosh Gumte at the hospital premises in Entebbe, Wakiso District.

Every year, Plascon runs the ‘Paint and Win’ promotion which serves as a platform for the brand to strengthen relations with its customers through various touch points including country-wide trade activations, online engagements and CSR activities.

Through the promotion, the company also rewards its dealers, customers and painters with various prizes for their loyalty and continuous support. Also as part of the promotion, the company carries out a number of CSR activities.

Gumte, said, “Every year we have Paint & Win promotion which is not only about cash rewards for those who buy paint but to the general public as well. This has been done through CSR activities that are carried out as part of the campaign, community outreaches.”

CoRSU which was established in 2006 is a non-profit NGO that specializes in curative, preventative & rehabilitating services for people with disabilities in Uganda and neighboring countries.

Andrew Muleledhu, the chief executive officer of CoRSU said, “The faith you have shown our hospital is greatly appreciated. I would like to let you know that we are deeply grateful to Plascon Uganda for helping us improve on the hospital.”

Over the past 10 years, several establishments including schools, orphanage homes, and community based organizations have benefitted from the Paint and Win CSR activity where they have received donations in form of paint, makeovers among others.

Some of the organizations that have previously benefited include Entebbe Referral Hospital, Sanyu Babies Home, Dwelling Places, Kigezi High School, Kampala School for the Physically Handicapped, Busoga College Mwiri and more.

Key facts about Kansai Plscon

Plascon’s factory in Namanve is an advanced paint manufacturing site in East Africa and produces 200,000 Litres a day

Plascon is UNBS certified Paint manufacturer in Uganda, a guarantee that it provides trusted quality products to the market.

Plascon has over 150 products including an innovative range of water proofing solutions and over 7,000 colours to meet our consumers’ coatings needs.

It has over 400 authorized dealers across Uganda and is found in more than 400 sub-dealers making it the biggest and easiest to find paint in Uganda

The company continues to train over 10,000 painters across Uganda annually so that the best product is applied by the best trained painters.