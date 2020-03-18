Coronavirus: Journalists barred from Museveni’s address

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | State House has cancelled the accreditation of Journalists for the presidential address on the coronavirus scheduled for Wednesday at State House Entebbe.

PPU will relay the President’s address live. There will be no access to any other media to State House Entebbe. We shall be sharing with you the link and content for your use.

Usually dozens of journalists are accredited to cover State House events, but the number varies depending on the need and event at hand. Although Uganda hasn’t registered any case of corona virus, the country is on high alert given the fact that Uganda’s neighbors Kenya and Rwanda have confirmed cases.

So far 184,000 people have tested positive for Corona virus globally while another 7000 have succumbed to the disease. Several celebrities and renown personalities like Actors Tom Hanks, Eldris Elba and Sports Men including Rudy Gobert of NBA have tested Positive.

The virus is transmitted through contact with an infected person. The WHO has since advised people to wash hand with soap or alcohol based sanitisers to prevent infection.

