Coronation ceremony of King Charles III under preparation in London

London, UK | AGENCIES | Preparations are in high gear for the Coronation of The King that will take place on Saturday 6th May, 2023.

The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort.

“The Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed the ceremony will be held on the morning of 6 May, more than eight months after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The date falls shortly before the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s Coronation.

While the late monarch acceded to the throne on 6 February 1952, she wasn’t crowned until 2 June 1953, after a period of national mourning for her father, King George VI – a tradition that King Charles chose to follow.