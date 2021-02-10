Construction of a computer lab excites Bududa parents and pupils

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Parents of Bududa Development Empowerment Initiative-BUDEI, the only privately owned school of the disabled are excited following the implementation of a pledge by the Rotary Club Kampala North to construct a fully equipped computer lab and library for their children.

BUDEI which started 4 years ago has more than 300 pupils right from baby class to primary seven. The school operates in temporary classes built with timber.

Parents like Majeme Muyima and Damascus Muwolu have hailed rotary club for supporting the school and the community of Buwali, saying that they have been benefiting from the same club in many ways.

They reveal that Rotary club gave them gravity water which is serving over 10 villages in the sub-county.

They say the construction of a fully equipped computer lab and library will help their children to study computer and compete favourably in the labour market.

Rogers Tsesili, the director BUDEI says the construction shall be completed by May this year to enable the delivery of computers and books.

He says Rotary club Kampala North is committed to helping the Buwali community and Bududa at large towards improving computer literacy among communities.

Tsesili also notes that the connection of electricity and poultry hatchery projects are underway to benefit the community of Buwali and other neighbouring sub-counties.

Rogers Mutinye, a primary four pupil at the school says that he has always admired to study computer since his dream is to be a computer scientist or engineer.

Mutinye who believes disability is not inability says he is very excited by the development and shall make sure he studies hard to become a computer engineer when computers are delivered.

Emma Namondo, another pupil says that he is eager to study computer given the fact that he has never touched one. He says that he also wants to study computer up to the highest level of learning.

URN