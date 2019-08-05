Compilation of NRM register fails to kick off

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The compilation of the National Resistance Movement-NRM Party membership register has failed to kick off raising concern among aspirants.

Early this year, NRM unveiled its road map ahead of the 2021 general elections. According to the NRM Road Map, compilation of the NRM membership register was scheduled to run from April to August 2019.

The parliament also proposed to hold primary elections for parliamentary and local government candidates between May to June, 2020.

Shortly the release of the road, several aspirants eyeing the NRM party tickets hit the ground to canvas support ahead of the primaries.

However, to date, the compilation of the NRM party membership register has failed to kick off. Some of the aspirants argue that the failure to compile the party register may fuel irregularities in the primaries compared to the previous polls.

Rogers Mulindwa, the Spokesperson of the NRM Party secretariat, says the exercise has delayed due to the busy schedule of the Party Chairperson, Yoweri Museveni who is engaged in tours to sensitize Uganda on the Operation Wealth programme. Mulindwa says that the party Chairperson is needed to give guidance on the exercise before the party rolls it out across the country. He says the exercise will be done shortly after President Museveni endorses it.

But Ali Ndawula Sekyanzi, an aspirant for the Bamunanika County MP NRM party ticket wonders why all party activities must wait for the president.

Ndawula says the delays may lead to clashes of activities in the near future leading to irregularities in primaries as noticed before.

Disan Kikabi, the Luweero District Speaker, says the delay to compile the register may lead many supporters to miss out especially if they do it late.

Kikabi says that they wanted the exercise to be done early enough so that they mobilize their supporters to register and be able to verify it to avoid irregularities in primaries.

Since 2010, NRM has been struggling to compile a credible register following anomalies that plunged the party into chaotic elections.

Henry Ssebunya, an aspirant for Nakaseke South MP NRM party ticket, says they have received information indicating that the Party secretariat lacks funds to compile the register.

Ssebunya says as aspirants, they are on ground mobilizing support they will abide by the changes although some may affect them.

Recently, reports emerged indicating that the NRM national chairperson had sidestepped the party secretariat preferring to work with a team of youthful mobilisers under his political assistant, Eva Doka Babalanda, which has affected activities on the party road map.

*****

URN