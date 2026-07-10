Uganda reports 16 deaths linked to drought-induced food shortages

Moroto, Uganda | Xinhua | At least 16 people have died from acute food shortages caused by prolonged drought in Uganda’s semi-arid northeastern Karamoja region, the country’s Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said on Thursday.

In a statement issued in Kampala, Alex Kakooza, permanent secretary at the OPM, said prolonged dry conditions had caused widespread crop failures and severe food shortages, contributing to the deaths.

He said the government on Wednesday delivered 22 tonnes of emergency food aid, comprising 13 tonnes of maize and nine tonnes of beans, to the sub-counties in Kaabong District.

According to Kakooza, the OPM has also arranged another consignment of relief food for immediate distribution to the hardest-hit districts in need of urgent assistance.

Kakooza said the OPM will seek cabinet approval on Monday to procure additional emergency food supplies for the wider Karamoja region. ■