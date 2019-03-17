Coca-Cola unveils new campaign

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Six lucky Ugandans are set to win an all-expense paid trip to Greece – the grand prize in a brand new ‘Under the Crown promotion’ named Coca-Cola Coke Studio Promotion.

The promotion, unveiled early this month in Namanve, will also see thousands of consumers win exciting prizes such as 32-inch Hisense television sets, Multichoice dish and decoders, Coke Studio branded items, sodas and airtime.

To participate one has to simply purchase a Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Novida or Stoney 500ml plastic bottle and check under the yellow crown. On checking under the crown, consumers will either find the name of their favorite Coke Studio Artistes and the image of their prizes to be won or a code. Margaret Kigozi, the Coca-Cola regional marketing manager expressed her excitement.

“As you know, Coke Studio is about giving our artists and viewers an unforgettable experience through music. We are happy to also give our consumers a special experience trip to see the world.”