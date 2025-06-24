Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda renews hydration partnership for the 2025 Rwenzori Marathon

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) is going the distance in its partnership with the Tusker Lite Mount Rwenzori Marathon as it once again steps forward as the official hydration partner for the upcoming fourth edition of the race.

The marathon, known for its scenic route and cultural immersion, will take place on 23 August in Kasese district, where runners will cover distances of 42km, 21km, 10km and 5km.

CCBU, a company in the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa group, will hydrate runners throughout the marathon by providing Rwenzori Pure Natural Mineral Water to all participants. This marks four consecutive years that the company has partnered with the marathon.

“We are thrilled to once again be a part of this exciting event that showcases the beauty of the Rwenzori region,” said Kirunda Magoola, Public Affairs, Communication, and Sustainability Director at CCBU.

CCBU will be sponsoring Shs 173 million in this year’s hydration effort to the marathon.

Amos Wekesa, team lead at the Tusker Lite Mount Rwenzori Marathon, applauded CCBU for its continued support. He noted that the company’s commitment to providing water was invaluable to the success of the event.