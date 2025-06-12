Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda powers Uganda Athletics centenary celebration

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) was the official hydration partner for Uganda Athletics’ landmark event, the “100 Years of Excellence and Dedication to Sports” celebration. The centenary event, held on June 7 at Mandela National Stadium, commemorated a century of organised athletics in Uganda and served as a powerful reflection of national identity, unity, and sporting achievement.

The partnership represented a strategic alignment between two institutions committed to creating shared value. Uganda Athletics, as the governing body for track and field sports in the country, has long played a central role in shaping Uganda’s athletic identity and continues to serve as a symbol of discipline, resilience, and global competitiveness.

“As the official hydration partner, we were incredibly proud to support this historic milestone that honored a century of sporting excellence in Uganda,” said Kirunda Magoola, Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability Director at CCBU. “Our partnership was a demonstration to our ongoing commitment to creating lasting positive impact and contributing to a better shared future,” he added.

As the official hydration partner, CCBU provided Rwenzori Mineral Water as the exclusive water brand for the celebration, ensuring that athletes, officials, and attendees remained refreshed and well-hydrated. The designation cemented the company’s presence at one of the most significant sporting milestones in the country’s history.

The event featured a variety of exciting activities, including a 10km Fun Run, the prestigious John Akii Bua Memorial Invitational, a 2000m Steeple Chase, and a 4x100m Corporate Relay.

Ceremonial elements, such as band processions led by the Uganda Police and Uganda Prisons Services, added a patriotic and celebratory atmosphere to the proceedings.

Beatrice Ayikoru, Secretary General for Uganda Athletics, stated, “Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda’s role as the official hydration partner in this historic occasion signaled their commitment to business growth, as well as to the cultural and social fabric of the nation. This was a partnership rooted in shared values and mutual respect.”

Over the years, CCBU has consistently supported sporting programs across Uganda. Its involvement in the centenary celebration continued a legacy of purpose-driven partnerships that transcend commercial interests to deliver meaningful value across our value chain.

Ultimately, the centenary celebration was a launchpad for the next century of excellence, and through its role as the official hydration partner, CCBU demonstrated its continued readiness to champion Uganda’s progress in sports.