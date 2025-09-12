CNOOC Uganda Limited holds pass-out ceremony for ECITB training program

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | CNOOC Uganda Limited has successfully concluded the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) training program. A total of 100 beneficiaries have graduated with internationally recognized skills, including 20 in electrical maintenance, 20 in electrical installation, 20 in pipefitting, 20 in scaffolding, and 20 in rigging.

The beneficiaries are mainly instructors and students drawn from 12 vocational training institutes across the country, including four institutions from the Albertine Region and confirms CNOOC’s committment to developing Uganda’s human capital in line with our talent development mission. The two-month program, delivered by Zetta Energy Ltd in collaboration with the Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI) Namanve on behalf of CNOOC Uganda Limited, combined theoretical learning, occupational health and safety training, and intensive practical sessions.

The objective of the training was to boost technical skills and increase the pool of internationally certified talent and human resource within Uganda’s economy, with a particular focus on the Albertine Region, while also strengthening occupational health, safety, and environmental practices among vocational training institute instructors to ensure knowledge transfer to future generations.

Eric Jumba, the National Content Manager at CNOOC Uganda Limited, while speaking during the ceremony, congratulated the graduates and commended their achievement. He noted that the program required technical precision, strong safety consciousness, and a deep understanding of international standards, emphasizing that the initiative reflects the spirit of the company’s vision—Energy for a Better Future. He further highlighted CNOOC Uganda Limited’s efforts to supporting the growth of Uganda’s skilled workforce to meet both local and global industry needs.

One of the beneficiaries, Mathew Komurubuga, an instructor at St. Simon Vocational Training Institute Hoima, expressed his gratitude, stating that the training had greatly improved his knowledge and skills, which he can now pass on to his students. He highlighted that as an individual he could not have afforded the course, but with the sponsorship from CNOOC Uganda Limited he was able to obtain the international certification in rigging.

Beyond this program, CNOOC Uganda Limited continues to implement a wide range of initiatives aimed at benefiting communities in the Albertine Region and across the country. These include the Best Performers Awards supporting 1,448 students in Hoima and Kikuube districts, 11 scholarships awarded to Ugandans to China University of Petroleum for bachelor’s and master’s studies, 500 welders, 300 good vehicle drivers, support to health centers with modern medical equipment, and livelihood restoration projects such as rice and millet demonstration gardens that are training over 700 beneficiaries. The company also promotes environmental sustainability through tree planting campaigns to promote the development of a green ecological oilfield.