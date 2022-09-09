Civil servants in Terego district on spot over absenteeism

Terego, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Civil servants in Terego district are on the spot for rampant absenteeism. Currently, most of the civil servants operate from Arua City where they reside owing to a lack of accommodation and essential social amenities.

While presenting the state of the district report on Thursday during the council meeting, Winfred Saka, the LCV chairperson said that incidences of staff absconding from duty is significantly high which he says is depriving service delivery to the public.

Emokol Onyango, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner Terego challenged the staff to be mindful of their obligation to deliver service to the locals in the district.

Benson Otim Humphrey, the Chief Administrative Officer admitted the vice is rampant among the staff. He however says they intend to adopt stringent measures against the affected staff.

He says he will not hesitate to take any deterrent disciplinary measure against the errant staff.

According to the Public Service standing orders 2010, the roles, obligations, and conduct of a public officer stipulates that government official working hours are Monday to Friday 8:00am-5:00pm.

Meanwhile, the Public Service Standing Orders further require an officer to adhere to the Code of Conduct and Ethics for the Public Service.

Terego district was established by an Act of Parliament, and it became functional on 1 July 2020 after it was curved out of Arua district.

*****

URN