Church opposes bid to transfer Mbale headmaster

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A conflict is brewing between foundation bodies and Mbale City over a head teacher transfer program involving two schools: Nabuyonga Primary School and Mbale Police Barracks Wanyera Primary School. Despite Mbale City’s education department transferring head teachers to all government primary schools in January, these two schools have resisted the changes.

At Nabuyonga Primary School, head teacher Grace Iren Kabuni was transferred to Nauyo Primary School. However, the Church of Uganda Mbale Diocese, through Bishop Wilson Nandaa, wrote a letter to Mbale City, rejecting the transfer. The letter cited Kabuni’s exceptional leadership and the transformation of the school under her guidance.

Bishop Nandaa stated, “Nabuyonga Primary School is a government-aided school under the foundation of the Mbale Diocese. It is not a fully government school, meaning any transfers must be agreed upon by both the church-founded body and the government before taking place, which the city did not do.”

Speaking with our reporter on Monday, Eridad Wanzala, the Mbale Youth Diocese Secretary, emphasized that the church is not in conflict with Mbale City, but according to the Education Act, when the government transfers a head teacher in church-founded schools, consultation with the church body is required.

Wanzala stated that the church is willing to engage with city authorities before a new head teacher takes over, allowing the former head teacher to move to Nakaloke Primary School. Meanwhile, Muhammad Musufwa and Sarah Khatayi, parents of Nabuyonga Primary School, have raised concerns about James Kustosi, the Mbale City Public Relations Officer, being the biological brother of Kabuni.

They claim that Kustosi has an interest in retaining Kabuni at Nabuyonga primary school, which attracts significant UPE grants and PTA funds, compared to Nauyo Primary School. However, Kustosi has denied these allegations. Similarly, at Mbale Police Barracks Wanyera Primary School, head teacher Betty Nabukobero was transferred to Nakaloke Primary School.

However, both parents and school management, led by Mbale DPC Kenneth Bakashaba, opposed the transfer, praising Nabukobero’s leadership and the school’s progress. Last week, parents of Mbale Police Barracks Wanyera Primary School staged a demonstration after Mbale City insisted that Nabukobero should proceed with her transfer to Nakaloke Primary School.

James Kustosi, the spokesperson for Mbale City, confirmed that head teacher transfers had been implemented at all schools except these two. He acknowledged that the city failed to consult with the foundation bodies of the affected schools, such as the Mbale Diocese for Nabuyonga and Mbale Police for Wanyera.

To resolve the conflict, Kustosi stated that Mbale City and the foundation bodies are planning to meet and harmonize their differences to facilitate the transfers as originally planned. The head teachers of Nauyo and Nakaloke Primary Schools are still awaiting the completion of the transfer process before assuming their new positions.

****

URN