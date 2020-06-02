Church needs UGX 58B to construct martyrs’ museum tower

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Church of Uganda is seeking 58 billion Shillings to finance the second phase of the redevelopment of the Namugongo Martyrs’ Museum.

The second phase will cover the construction of the Worship Centre or amphitheatre with a Parish Community Church, the five floor Martyrs’ Museum tower, the 200 rooms museum hotel, a children’s park and recreation Centre, among others.

Retired Bishop Jackson Matovu, the Chairman of the Uganda Martyrs’ Museum Development Committee said that the Church will contribute 70 percent of the required 58 billion, while the government will contribute 30 percent of the cost within a period of five years.

He was speaking today at the Anglican Martyrs’ Shrine Namugongo following an on-site visit by the Bishop of Namirembe Rt. Rev. Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira. The visit comes ahead of the annual commemoration of the Uganda Martyrs’, marked on June 3, every year.

The Redevelopment of the Namugongo Anglican site into a world class faith based and pilgrimage tourist centre started in 2014. It is aimed at enhancing the image and potential of the site where 25 Christian coverts were martyred in 1886.

Bishop Matovu added that the Church plans to start with the construction of the Worship Centre or amphitheatre with the Parish Community Church to accommodate the pilgrims and the increasing Community fellowships as well as the Museum tower which is a continuation of the Museum Core site which was in the first phase.

According to Bishop Matovu, the Museum tower shall accommodate martyrdom – the genesis, cultural history of Ugandan tribes, wildlife husbandry, libraries with the history of religion and documentation.

“These two items are expected to be developed jointly with the government and the Uganda Martyrs’ Museum Namugongo, Church of Uganda, development committee together with the fundraising consultants.

Bishop Luwalira appealed to Christians to continue making contributions to the redevelopment work saying that it was a worthy venture.

Meanwhile, Uganda Radio Network learnt that the Church needs another 1.32 billion Shillings needed to conclude the first Phase of the redevelopment project. The first phase included the Martyrs’ Museum core site structure currently housing sculptures depicting the story of the Uganda martyrs, the boundary wall, two public toilets, and others.

Bishop Matovu says pending works to complete Phase one of the Uganda Martyrs’ Museum project are finalising with fixing of wooden doors and windows with glasses, internal and external finishing, electrical works finishing including CCTV system, fire detection and fighting, solar and lighting system and others.

The others are a boundary wall and the main entrance gate finishing and landscaping at the Museum core site.

“We have made several reminders to the government and we keep praying that the government provides us with the balance of 1.32 billion to enable complete the phase one tasks and also settle both the bank loan and the overdue contractor payments,” he said.

He added that they also plan to install the Electronic audio-visual system for the tourists in the museum and a wooden walk way as a guide in the execution areas at a cost of 315 million Shillings which is not included in the phase one budget.

URN