Christians urged to shun hate speech, embrace reconciliation as Lent begins

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Christians across Uganda joined millions around the world on Wednesday to mark Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the 40-day Lenten season, a solemn period of prayer, fasting, repentance, and renewal ahead of Easter.

But beyond the ash placed on foreheads, church leaders used the day to deliver a timely message: clean not only your hearts, but also your words, especially on social media.

At Fort Portal Catholic Diocese, the Bishop, Robert Muhirwa, while preaching during Mass at Our Lady of Snows Virika Cathedral, warned Christians against the growing culture of hate speech online.

He expressed concern over the trend of people using social media platforms to abuse others, politicize issues, and spread harmful language that leaves deep emotional and psychological wounds.

The bishop urged believers to instead use their words to promote love, compassion, and mercy, especially during Lent.

He emphasized that the 40 days should be marked by deep self-reflection and a renewed commitment to Christian values. He encouraged Christians to fast not only from food, but also from earthly pleasures such as meat, alcohol, and excessive use of social media, which he said can fuel division and conflict.

Bishop Muhirwa further called on Christians to abandon abusive language that breeds hatred among neighbours and instead strengthen their relationship with God through repentance and forgiveness. He also appealed to the faithful to support the needy and practice charity as a sign of genuine conversion.

Meanwhile, a similar message echoed hundreds of kilometres away at Christ the King Catholic Parish in Arua City.

During the first Mass of the day, Parish Priest Pius Yobuta challenged Christians to become peacemakers and reconcile with those they have wronged.

Citing the example of Vincent de Paul, who dedicated his life to serving prisoners and the poor, Fr. Yobuta urged believers to embrace sacrifice and compassion.

“As we start the fasting period today, I call upon you to reconcile with those you have wronged, be it your neighbour, workmate, or community member, just as Jesus did,” he said.

He encouraged Christians to give up what they love most during Lent, whether alcohol, meat, or entertainment, and instead offer material support to the sick, elderly, and those in prisons.

Teddy Avako, the Parish moderator for Lugbara Mass, called on Christians to actively participate in the Way of the Cross every Friday throughout the season.

Some believers who attended the services described Lent as a time for repentance and renewal. Cecilia Neema said the season reminds Christians to forgive, seek forgiveness, and engage in charitable acts. Adolf Bagonza also encouraged fellow believers to deepen their faith and follow Christ’s teachings during the holy season.

This year, the start of Lent in the Christian calendar coincides with the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadhan, a period that similarly emphasizes fasting, prayer, charity, and spiritual discipline, underscoring a shared call for reflection and moral renewal.

In Kotido, the Vicar General of Kotido Catholic Diocese, Msgr. Daniel Nabuya has urged the faithful to embrace prayer and reflection during the 40-day fasting period that begins today with Ash Wednesday.

Msgr. Nabuya, who also serves as the Diocesan Administrator, emphasized that Lent is not only about abstaining from meat but also about avoiding practices that distance believers from God.

Quoting Pope Francis, he encouraged Christians to seek quiet moments, meditate, listen to their hearts, and hear the voice of God amidst the noise of daily life.

Drawing inspiration from Matthew 5, Msgr. Nabuya reminded the faithful to extend hands of charity to the underprivileged, noting that Lent is a time to turn away from ungodly behaviors, fast, pray, and forgive to renew one’s life.

Simon Lorot, a parishioner at Good Shepherd Cathedral Church, said he hopes to use the Lenten season to reconcile with those he has wronged.

“Through prayer and fasting, I hope to forgive all who wronged me, and I will also ask them to forgive me,” Lorot said, after the Mass attended by hundreds, including pupils from neighboring schools.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lenten season, 40 days of preparation for Easter, inviting Christians to turn away from sin and return to God.

URN