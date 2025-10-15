China’s superconducting quantum computer ready for commercial use

HEFEI, CHINA | Xinhua | China’s superconducting quantum computer, similar to the “Zuchongzhi 3.0” model, has been deployed for commercial use, marking a crucial step toward the practical application of quantum computing.

Using the same chip series from the “Zuchongzhi 3.0,” the machine, featuring 105 readable qubits and 182 couplers, was set up by a team from the China Telecom Quantum Group (CTQG) and QuantumCTek Co., Ltd., leading quantum companies based in Hefei, capital of east China’s Anhui Province.

It processes quantum random circuit sampling tasks at a speed quadrillion times faster than the world’s most powerful supercomputer.

Quantum computing is widely regarded as a key technology for the next generation of information revolution.

In March this year, Chinese scientists, including Pan Jianwei, Zhu Xiaobo and Peng Chengzhi from the University of Science and Technology of China, successfully built the 105-qubit superconducting quantum computing prototype “Zuchongzhi 3.0,” once again breaking the world record for quantum computational advantage in the superconducting system.

Quantum computational advantage, also known as “quantum supremacy,” refers to the point where quantum computers outperform the most advanced classical supercomputers in specific tasks.

Zhang Xinfang, a senior quantum computing researcher at the CTQG, said that this quantum computer, which boasts “the strongest quantum computational advantage,” will be connected to the “Tianyan” quantum computing cloud platform, making it accessible to users worldwide.

Since its launch in November 2023, the platform has received over 37 million visits, covering users in more than 60 countries, and the number of experimental tasks has surpassed 2 million. ■