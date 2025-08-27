China rejects call for joining nuclear disarmament negotiations with U.S., Russia

BEIJING, CHINA | Xinhua | It’s neither reasonable nor realistic to ask China to join the nuclear disarmament negotiations with the United States and Russia, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday.

Guo made the remarks at a regular news briefing in response to reports that U.S. President Donald Trump said recently that the United States and Russia are discussing cuts to their nuclear arsenals and expressed hope for China’s participation.

The country sitting on the world’s biggest nuclear arsenal should earnestly fulfill its special and primary responsibility for nuclear disarmament, further make drastic and substantive cuts to its nuclear arsenal, and create conditions for the ultimate realization of complete and thorough nuclear disarmament, Guo said.

“China’s nuclear strength is by no means on the same level with that of the United States. Our nuclear policy and strategic security environment are also completely different,” Guo said.

Noting China follows a policy of “no first use” of nuclear weapons and a nuclear strategy that focuses on self-defense, he said China always keeps its nuclear strength at the minimum level required by national security, and never engages in arms race with anyone.

China's nuclear strength and nuclear policy contribute to world peace, the spokesperson added.