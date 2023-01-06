Chairperson detained for extorting money from SAGE beneficiaries

Oyam, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Oyam district have arrested the LCII chairperson of Awiyo parish, Iceme sub-county for allegedly extorting money from beneficiaries of the Social Assistance Grant for Empowerment (SAGE).

Francis Ogwang was arrested following complaints raised by elders. It is alleged that Ogwang after supervising payment of SAGE would later move door to door demanding 75,000 Shillings from each beneficiary. He is being accused of extorting 375,000 Shillings.

Innocent Ogwang, an 82-year-old elder who paid Ogwang 50,000 Shillings says that they threatened to delete his name from the list if he fails to remit the money to him.

Charles Okello Engola, the Minister of State for Gender, Labour, and Social Development ordered Ogwang’s arrest after receiving complaints from the beneficiaries.

Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga Police Spokesperson confirmed the arrest saying the elders have already recorded statements and Ogwang’s file is being worked on.

The government introduced SAGE program in which older persons who have clocked 80 years and above receive a monthly allowance of 25,000 Shillings as part of the Social Protection Program (ESP).

URN