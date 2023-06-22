CFAO Motors stakes Toyota Cross for ace at MTN Monthly Tee

Entebbe, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | CFAO Motors (Formerly Toyota Motors) has staked a brand new Toyota Corolla Cross( $43,500) for an ace on Hole 10 at this Saturday’s MTN Monthly Tee at Entebbe Club.

The Japanese Car Provider made the announcement and signed a two year partnership with East Africa’s oldest golf facility at there office which was witnessed by the club captain Serwano Walusimbi and Chairman Jacob Byamukama. The first of these events, starts this weekend with the MTN Monthly Tee of Tees at par 71 Lakeside Entebbe Club.

Golfers participating in this tournament will have an opportunity of winning a Brand New car on the day

“We are thrilled to partner with Entebbe Club and supporting these two outstanding tournaments,” Isaac Tegule, the Marketing Manager of CFAO said at the announcement at their head office on First Street. “As CFAO Motors, formerly Toyota Uganda Limited, we have a longstanding relationship with the golf community in Uganda.”

CFAO has previously supported THE Kabaka Coronation Golf Cup and Kakira Open at Jinja Club.

“Entebbe Club, renowned for it’s picturesque course and vibrant golfing community, is equally enthusiastic about this collaboration,” Serwano Walusimbi, Captain Entebbe Club said.

“We are delighted to welcome cfao Motors Uganda as our partner. Their commitment to supporting the sport of golf in Uganda is commendable. This partnership will further enchance the golfing experience at Entebbe Club.”

Afrisafe insurance broker are the insurance cover for the tournament.

The 2 year partnership by CFAI Motors will see them being co-sponsors of the Singleton Match Play Challenge and the MTN Monthly Tees and will be involved in the 4 holes in One challenges in the year.