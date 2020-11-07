Fernandes leads Man Utd to record victory

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bruno Fernandes struck twice as Manchester United came from behind to beat Everton 3-1 and earn a club-record equalling seventh successive Premier League away win.

Bernard handed Everton a 19th-minute lead with a smart low finish.

Man Utd levelled six minutes later when Fernandes headed in Luke Shaw’s cross.

Lucas Digne hit a post before Fernandes put United in front on 33 minutes with a centre that eluded Marcus Rashford but went in off the far post.

Everton pushed hard for an equaliser but Harry Maguire denied Dominic Calvert-Lewin before Abdoulaye Doucoure shot over.

Man Utd substitute Edinson Cavani sealed victory on the counter in stoppage time with his first Premier League goal, sweeping home Fernandes’s pass.

Three straight defeats leave Everton fifth, three points ahead of United in 13th.