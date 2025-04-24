Catholic Church: No Ugandan delegation will attend Pope’s burial

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Catholic Church in Uganda says it is not preparing to send a delegation to the Vatican for Pope Francis’ sendoff.

The 88-year-old pontiff died on Monday following a stroke and cardiac arrest, after spending several weeks in the hospital earlier this year for double pneumonia.

While at the Lubaga Cathedral, where a condolence book has been opened, Father Pius Male Ssentumbwe, Chancellor of the Kampala Archdiocese, stated that there are no specific delegations from Uganda attending the Pope’s burial at the Vatican.

“There are no plans for a special delegation from Uganda to attend the burial. However, Ugandan seminarians and priests in Rome will represent the country at the Vatican. Instead, we have been asked to hold special prayers across the country, in dioceses, parishes, and homes,” Father Ssentubwe said.

He, however, noted that the Kampala Archdiocese, in conjunction with the Uganda Episcopal Conference in Nsabya and consultation with the Papal Nuncio in Mbuya, has organised a requiem mass for the Pope. The mass will be led by the Apostolic Nuncio to Uganda, Archbishop Luigi Bianco, at Lubaga Cathedral on Friday.

On Uganda’s strong attachment to the Pope, Ssentumbwe noted that Uganda was among the fortunate countries to have hosted the Pope shortly after his election, which underscored the Pope’s affection for Uganda.

When asked about the Church’s stance on prayers for an African pope, Ssentumbwe said having an African pope would be a great blessing for the African Church, but emphasised that the focus should be on praying for a worthy and effective leader, rather than a specific outcome.

Prominent figures, including Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and KCCA Executive Director Sharifah Buzeki, were among the first to sign the condolence book at Lubaga Cathedral, paying their respects. After signing the condolence book, Sharifah Buzeki told journalists that Pope Francis was a transformative figure, a leader whose commitment to peace, compassion, and inclusivity transcended borders and beliefs.

She added that the Pope united people from all walks of life, consistently reminding the world of the importance of love and dignity for every individual.

Lukwago described the late Pope as a humble figure who blessed everyone. Lukwago noted that the Pope was a strong advocate for peace and stability, which should continue to inspire the world.

The Pope’s coffin entered St. Peter’s Basilica for the final time around 10:33 a.m. Ugandan time on Wednesday, accompanied by hymns and the tolling of bells.

According to the Vatican, the Pope would be buried on Saturday in the Basilica of St. Mary Major’s Pauline Chapel.

****

URN