Catholic Church calls for united action against climate change

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Catholic Church has renewed its call for collective global action against climate change, urging political leaders and citizens alike to urgently take responsibility for environmental protection.

The appeal was made by Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson, Chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences at the Vatican, during his keynote address at the Laudato Si’ Africa Conference held at Bethany Land Institute (BLI) in Nandere Catholic Parish, Kasana-Luwero Diocese, Luwero District on Wednesday.

Speaking on the theme “Ten Years After Laudato Si’: Where is Africa?”, Cardinal Turkson emphasized the continuing relevance of Pope Francis’s encyclical, Laudato Si’, which addresses humanity’s relationship with nature and the urgent need to protect the planet.

He stressed that the Earth is a divine gift and lamented the destructive behavior of humankind, which is degrading the environment and turning the Earth into a “wilderness and a desert.”

Cardinal Turkson advocated for universal “ecological citizenship,” calling for the education of all people to work in harmony with the Earth. He underscored the importance of listening to both “the cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor” through collective ecological responsibility.

He further urged African bishops to prioritize environmental concerns at the upcoming Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM).

The three-day conference seeks to reflect on Africa’s progress since the release of Laudato Si’ in 2015. It aims to highlight grassroots efforts, examine the strengths and limitations of the Integral Ecology paradigm, and promote collaboration and knowledge sharing across sectors.

It also honors the legacy of Pope Francis, described as a formidable moral and spiritual leader and passionate advocate for the care of creation, who passed away on April 21, 2025.

Bringing together religious leaders, policymakers, academics, and activists, the event offers a platform for presenting interdisciplinary research, practical solutions, and actionable strategies tailored to the African context.

His Grace Paul Ssemogerere, Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese, officially welcomed conference delegates and reaffirmed the Catholic Church’s commitment to advancing the values of Laudato Si’ in the fight against climate change.

Rt. Rev. Lawrence Mukasa, Bishop of Kasana-Luwero Diocese, also welcomed participants and decried humanity’s negligence, which he described as a major contributor to the adverse impacts of climate change.

Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Katongole, Professor of Theology and International Peace Studies at the University of Notre Dame and co-founder of Bethany Land Institute, emphasized the need to transform rural communities into models of integral ecology.

