Captain Morgan Muck Pit hits the road

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Shortly after a colorful entry onto the party scene, the new Captain Morgan Muck Pit Melon Splash is taking the flavor and bold vibes far beyond the Kampala streets.

Starting at the Masaka Sport Club last week, the tour has gone to the far west and north, giving consumers in Mbarara, Kabale, and Gulu a first taste and mix experience of the bold and tropical rum variant, expected to run until the 19th of March in Jinja at Galaxy Auto Spa.

And that’s not all. These tasting experiences have been elevated with entertainment from some of the region’s top DJs and hosts to capture the vibrant spirit of muck pit paired with some fire DJ sets.

Wycliff Tulinawe the UBL Innovations Project Manager explained how the new flavored rum is designed to give consumers a better and more exciting experience.

“The new Captain Morgan Muck Pit is a game changer. We are reimagining the party experience to better reflect our consumer whose party choices are bold and audacious” he concluded.

As part of the experience, certified mixologists have curated a playful rum infused menu for consumers ranging from neat rum serves and a variety of cocktails that blend natural garnishes like mint and fruits to give the rum a refreshing twist that you can only appreciate once to you taste it.

Next stop is Capital One Arua- 12th March

Captain Morgan Muck Pit is unique blend of the iconic Captain Morgan spice with a tropical twist, specifically made the muck up the ordinary.