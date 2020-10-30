Candidates in Rukungiri district complain about defaced posters

Rukungiri , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Some of the candidates in Rukungiri District have raised concern about the destruction of their posters.

The defaced posters are those of Ingrid Turinawe, an independent candidate and Dr Elisa Rutahigwa of National Resistance Movement- NRM party who are contesting with Dr.Wallen Nwagaba of the Forum for Democratic Change- FDC party.

Other candidates whose campaign posters were defaced are those of Winnie Joselyn Babihuga, an independent candidate who is contesting for the Rukungiri Woman MP seat with Betty Muzanira of FDC and Medius Natukunda of NRM.

Section 83 (2) of the Parliamentary Election act 2001, states that “Any person who maliciously defaces or removes or tears, any election poster of any nominated candidate, commits an offence and is liable, on conviction to a fine not exceeding thirty currency points or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both.”

According to Turinawe, some of the campaign posters that were defaced, include three big billboards at the roundabout in Rukungiri town while the posters in Marumba Kyatooko, Omukareere, Rwentondo, Katoobo, Bwoom, Nyakibale were all stolen.

Turinawe alleges that her opponents are behind the defacing of her posters. She adds that she will not be intimidated by such actions.

Henry Kintu the Rukungiri District Police Commander says that the police are investigating the complaints from the candidates. The case of malicious damage has been registered at Rukungiri central police station under reference SD 23/29/10/2020.

