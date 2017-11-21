CANCER: Radiotherapy services to resume next month

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) has announced that the recently purchased €320,000 radiotherapy machine is fully installed and services are set to resume next month.

“The radiotherapy machine has been fully installed and awaiting certification. We must comply with the international standards of treatment of cancer and that’s why we have to emphasise the certificate,” UCI Executive Director Dr. Jackson Orem told the press at Mulago on Tuesday.

“The moment we get the certificate from the International Atomic Agency IAEA, we will resume,” he said, predicting they will get approval early in the coming weeks.

Dr Orem also confirmed that other than the machine, a system is in place, including support staff to ensure radiotherapy services resume in Uganda after over a year. The date for the ceremonial launch of the radiotherapy machine has now been set for January 16, 2018.

The last radiotherapy machine at Mulago broke down in April last year, leading to national outrage as there were no alternatives.

The breakdown saw at least 2,000 patients having to seek expensive travel and treatment elsewhere, including to Kenya.

UCI doctors showed the press the new facility and revealed they will be able to treat up to 100 patients daily, over three times compared to previously.

They revealed that with the modernized machine, doctors will be able to upload the photographic image of the patient to ensure that the right person gets the treatment.

Orem also revealed UCI has started the process of procuring the Linear accelerator which will be in the new bunker. The new machine is closely comparable to a Linear accelerator.

In addition, six new bunkers are currently under construction and these will house four state of the art linear accelerators and two brachytherapy machines. The long term plan is to develop Uganda Cancer Institute into a regional centre of excellence for cancer management.

“This is how serious the Government is in Restoration of Radiotherapy Services,” said Oryem in August when parts for the new Cobalt-60 tele-therapy machine arrived in Kampala.

According to Oryem, Uganda Cancer Institute is working together with the Uganda Police to ensure improved security. Security cameras will be put in place to ensure safety of the machines.

Since Uganda’s only radiotherapy machine collapsed last year, an arrangement by the Ministry of Health has seen up to 400 patients in critical condition who require radiotherapy treatment being taken to Nairobi- Aga Khan Hospital.

Kenya has only three public radiation machines at Kenyatta National Hospital, and there is also a backlog of people waiting for treatment.

UCI celebrating 50 years

The arrival of the Radiotherapy machine is timely, as this year, the Uganda Cancer Institute is celebrating 50 years of service.

The institute was started on August 8, 1967 and month-long celebrations are being held by UCI.

One of the events to mark 50 years saw the launch of a book on the history of UCI on August 18.

The book ‘Staying Alive’, written by Dr Marissa Mika, was launched with an exhibition at Afriart on Kira Road. Professor Charles Olweny, the pioneer Ugandan director of UCI, was chief guest.

