Calls to ring-fence political positions result from poor service delivery: Winnie Kiiza

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The former Leader of Opposition in Parliament Winnie Kiiza says the current attempts by individuals to ring-fence political positions based on tribes is a result of poor service delivery.

Kiiza argues that this new and calculated demand is a result of unequal distribution of resources where individuals feel that a presence of a person from their area in any higher position can give them an advantage.

However, she notes that such demands if honoured, could breed ethnic exclusion.

Leaders from Acholi wanted the vacant position of the speaker of parliament filled by an Acholi.

The position fell vacant following the death of Jacob Oulanyah, who also doubled as the MP for Omoro County and vice-chairperson of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party for northern Uganda.

The former Kasese MP says the demand to ring-fence such political positions is a manifestation of NRM’s style of divide and rule where one tribe or region seems to be favored against the others.

She noted that it is vivid that regions that are well placed in government are fairly serviced compared to areas that are not equally represented.

Kiiza adds that the current government has exposed its desire to divide the country by allocating districts according to tribes which in the long run will rupture the state.

She reasons that such demands can only be dealt with if resources are evenly and fairly distributed and each region feels catered for.

Kiiza alleges that President Museveni is enjoying seeing Ugandans disintegrating to this level and then he acts as the only unifying factor.

However, she calls on stakeholders to address the serious gaps that need to be addressed to control the current and future generations from degenerating into tribal biases.

*****

URN