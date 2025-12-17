CAF: AFCON ticket sales surpass 1million

Wednesday , December 17 2025
The Independent December 17, 2025 AFRICA, SPORTS Leave a comment

RABAT | Xinhua | Over one million tickets have already been sold for the upcoming African Cup of Nations in Morocco, according to Veron Mosengo-Omba, General Secretary of African football’s governing body CAF. The announcement was made on Tuesday in Rabat ahead of the tournament, which runs from December 21 to January 18.

Speaking at a pre-tournament press conference, Mosengo-Omba expressed confidence that the edition will be “the best organized ever,” praising Morocco’s “world-class infrastructure” and its commitment to delivering a successful event.

Media interest has also surged, with around 3,800 outlets already accredited to cover the tournament. Mosengo-Omba noted that public enthusiasm for this edition is unprecedented.

The tournament will take place across nine stadiums in six Moroccan cities: Rabat, Casablanca, Tangier, Agadir, Fes and Marrakech.

The tournament will kick off in Rabat on December 21 with a Group A match between hosts Morocco and Comoros. ■

