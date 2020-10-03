Bwesumbu sub county residents raise concerns over insecurity

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Bwesumbu Sub County in Kasese District have raised concerns about the increasing cases of insecurity in the area.

According to residents, there have been several house break-ins and attacks on business people operating in the area.

The latest incident is of a businessman Asaba Kahinda in Kasangali parish who was attacked by armed men last month and stole 7 Million Shillings.

Another incident in the same month was that of Charles Ssibuwenderya, a local commercial farmer in Mbata Parish who was robbed 8 Million shillings.

Samson Bagenda the LCIII Bwesumbu says that the community is living in fear. Bagenda adds that some business people have been forced to abandon their businesses while others are relocating to safer areas.

Bagenda criticizes the slow response from the district security team. He says that they should investigate the source of the guns that are being used to terrorize residents.

Asaba Meshach one of the victims, says that two armed thugs broke into his house and demanded money.

According to Asaba, he lost unspecified amounts of money. The thugs also stole four mobile phones and other merchandise, which he has solely been depending on to take care of the extended family.

Robert Kabere a resident of Mbata trading centre says they have severally complained about the escalation of insecurity in their area but nothing much has been done.

The Resident District Commissioner Kasese Lt. Joe Walusimbi, says that the security team is investigating the incidents.

********

URN