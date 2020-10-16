Busiro East candidate arrested for defying orders on processions

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have arrested Busiro East Parliamentary candidate Emmanuel Matovu Magoola for defying orders on processions and convoys.

Matovu, who narrowly lost to Medard Lubega Sseggona in the 2016 elections, had come for nomination with hundreds of people and cars contrary to the guidelines issued by the Electoral Commission. The guidelines restricted aspirants to only two vehicles, with three people each.

Magoola was allowed to access the nomination centre and was duly nominated by Wakiso district Returning Officer Tolbert Musinguzi. However, immediately after the nomination, police led by the Officer in Charge of Wakiso Police Station Joseph Kamukama stormed the nomination hall and ordered Magoola not to attempt to get out of the room until they get assurances that he will not go back with a convoy.

When he disobeyed the order, several police officers pounced on him dragging him on the staircase to a waiting Police Patrol Pick-up which immediately took off from the nomination centre. This left some of his supporters cursing the police accusing them of manhandling their person.

Some of the supporters who had been allowed access into the compound of the district headquarters, we stopped from leaving until the patrol pick-up was long gone.

Yesterday, the police arrested and later released several candidates on the same charge of disobeying Electoral Commission directives on gatherings and processions. The Electoral Commission banned all forms of mass gathering as a means of stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Those arrested included Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, former Nansana municipality MP, Wakayima Musoke, Lubaga North MP Moses Kasibante, and Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana among others.

********

URN