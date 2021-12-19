Bus crushes to death Mbale veterinary doctor

Mbale, Uganda | A leading veterinary doctor in Mbale Dr Moses Chepkurui has been crushed to death by a speeding bus.

According to eye witnesses, Chepkurui was on Friday riding his motor cycle home after a busy day, when a Goglon bus ignored his indicator that he was branching to his home and run over him in Nakaloke, along Mbale- Kumi Road at about 8.30pm.

” On his way back, while branching of off the main road to his home, a Goglon bus which was driving behind him knocked him when he was just about to finish crossing the tarmac road to join the road to his home. The deceased had clearly indicated with his lights that he was branching off the road, but unfortunately the impatient bus driver swept him away,” said an eye-witness.

The motorcycle was severely damaged and got stuck in the left front tire of the bus, and Dr Chepkurui seemed alive. But in a moment of panic, the driver of the bus decided to reverse in a bid to escape the scene, running over Chepkurui again.

The driver of the bus then fled the scene.

Uganda Veterinary Association (UVA) in a statement said they are ready to support the family to follow up this case to it is logical conclusion.

“We as Uganda Veterinary Association have lost a very brilliant and hardworking field veterinarian who was serving the community of Elgon sub-region. We call for speedy trial of the killer driver and compensation of the family,” said UVA general secretary Boniface Obbo in a statement.

Obbo also called on government to consider improving the working conditions of veterinarians through either providing vehicles, or tax exemptions as over 30% of costs are taxes.

Burial of the late Chepkurui is now set for Wednesday at his ancestral home in Tuban – Kapchorwa.

“I am shocked to learn of the death of my classmate at COVAB and personal friend and comrade. We joined service in 1999. He joined Mbale District whereas I joined then Pallisa District,” said a colleague, the current District Veterinary Officer of Budaka, Dr Peter Owori.