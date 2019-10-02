Bunyoro farmers demand oil opportunities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Farmers in the oil-rich Bunyoro region have demanded for exposure to commercial opportunities in oil and gas sector.

According to the farmers they have all the goods and services to supply in the oil and gas sector but do not know the quality and the standards needed to thrive in the sector.

Speaking at the launch of the Stanbic Business Incubator Agriculture Enterprise Centre in Bujumbura Division Hoima Municipality on Tuesday, the farmers also noted that time and again government is instructing them to get prepared to supply the oil and gas sector but they are ignorant on how to get registered on the National Suppliers Database [NSD] in order to supply goods and services to the oil and gas companies.

James Tusingwire, a farmer in Buswekera cell in Busiisi division Hoima Municipality wants the government to sensitize the farmers on what they should supply to the oil and gas sector or else most farmers could be left out.

Annet Kasoro, a farmer in Kabaale village, Kabaale parish says it is high time the government vigorously involve farmers in the region to benefit from the sector.

Simon Kyahurwa, a farmer in Kaiso Tonya in Buseruka Sub County says government should ensure that Agriculture is taken as a crucial business in the Albertine Graben if farmers are to benefit from the sector.

Christine Kyosaba a farmer in Buliisa says most individuals in the Albertine region own businesses but are ignorant on how they can get registered on the National Suppliers Database.

The Business Incubator Agriculture Enterprise Centre will focus on strengthening farmer’s capacity in the districts of the Albertine Graben in targeting agriculture opportunities in the oil and gas sector and regional markets.

It will also help deal with Agribusiness enterprises challenges in the Albertine region also extend business incubation training to farmers.

Patrick Muheirwe, the Stanbic Bank Chief Executive Officer, says it is important for them to widen the farmers’ capacity on how best they can improve on their farming methods to yield high-quality foods to be supplied not only in the oil and gas sector but at the international market.

Jimmy Mugerwa, the Tullow Uganda Managing Director, says that farmers should be sensitised to improve on their yields to be able to transform the country through better farming methods.

Mugerwa says if revenues from the oil and gas are invested in Uganda’s Agri-Processing, the country can transform its agricultural production capacity.

Alex Byamukama, the National Content officer at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda-PAU challenged the farmers to form joint ventures to supply services in the oil and gas sector.

