Bundibugyo flood victims cry out for relief items

Bundibugyo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 800 families in Busaru sub-county Bundibugyo District are yet to receive relief aid after they were displaced by floods last week. The floods hit the district after River Lamia burst its banks.

The residents lost several gardens of sweet potatoes, beans and maize

Grace Atimango, a mother of four says they are worried about disease outbreaks due to lack of safe water. She explains that all the water sources in the area were destroyed by the floods.

Atimango wants the government to immediately come in and provide residents with safer water for use.

Margaret Mughasoki a mother of six says that she lost household properties. She says that due to lack of relief aid, she has resorted to sleeping on people’s verandas.

Mashasoki whose property was destroyed, questions why the government has remained so reluctant to come to their rescue.

Isaya Friday Kakwanga, the Mayor Busunga town council, says several people who were displaced by the floods are now being accommodated by relatives in town.

He says this is only increasing pressure on already financially stretched families during the lock-down.

Bundibugyo Resident District Commissioner – RDC Grace Kakwenza Asiimwe says that that the central government will soon extend relief aid to the affected people.

However, she says the district has limited resources.

URN