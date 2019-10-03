Bududa sub counties lacking Secondary schools

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bududa district is facing a shortage of secondary schools. Out of the 28 sub counties in the district, only eight have public secondary schools.

Students have to trek long distances to the nearest schools in the neighbouring sub-counties which has led to a surge in the school dropout especially among the girls.

The affected sub-counties include Buwali, Bushirobo, Bukibokolo, Busiriwa, Bundesi, Nakatsi,Bushiyi and Nalwanza, Others are Mabono, Bufuma, and Bundesi among others.

According to the government policy, each sub-county is supposed to have at least one secondary school.

Michael Mukute, a resident of Buwali says that many children in the area have stopped in P.7 and failed to proceed to secondary due to the absence of schools. He wants the government to expedite the program of school construction in the sub-counties.

Kalisit Wanzusi a resident of Busiriwa sub County says many children have dropped out of school and are sexually harassed because of walking long distances to access secondary education.

John Kibenya, the Busiriwa sub-county LCIII chairman told URN that the sub-county currently depends on Bushiyi Christian secondary school, a private school which is also very far away and charges a lot of school fees which most parents cannot afford.

Moses Walimbwa, the LCIII chairperson of Bushiribo Sub County says the absence of a secondary school in the sub-county has led to increased crime rate in the area because of the school dropout. He cited case of theft, drug abuse and gambling.

Tappy Namulondo, the Chief Administrative Officer said that the district has no plans to construct schools in the affected sub-counties because of lack of funds.

“As a district, we have always wanted to reach services closer to the people but due to financial constraints, we are not able.

Those sub-counties should wait for government program of constructing schools in every sub-county” she said.

******

URN