FILM: Red carpet premiere of the Maama Wange film

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Last night, Reach A Hand hosted a red carpet premiere of the highly anticipated social impact film, Maama Wange, executive produced by Humphrey Nabimanya.

The event, held on on Mother’s Day, 10 May 2026, saw attendance of various dignitaries, including Dr Roseline Achola, Technical Advisor Selfcare/SRH/Family Planning, Ministry of Health; a senior citizen, Dr Maggie Kigozi, and filmmaker and musician, Halima Namakula

Various civil society organizations advancing maternal health in Uganda, including Set Her Free, Babies and Mothers Alive Foundation, The Remnant Generation, alongside mothers, the film’s cast and crew, including Doreen Mirembe, Issa Massade, Katushabe Jovian Ann, and more, attended the event.

Maama Wange originates from the iKON Young Filmmakers’ Fellowship Programme 2023 cohort as a short film. The fellowship is an initiative by Reach A Hand Uganda designed to mentor and support emerging filmmakers in telling impactful, socially relevant stories.

The short film went on to win Best iKON Fellows Short Film of the Year and has since scooped over

25+ nominations across various global platforms and festivals, including recognition at the Kaduna International Film Festival, Amakula International Film Festival, and more, marking it as one of the standout social impact productions of its time.

Maama Wange has evolved into a feature film and continues its award-winning journey, currently earning 9 nominations at the Uganda Film Festival (UFF 2026), further cementing its impact.

“The story is inspired by my sister, who mothered me as she battled HIV/AIDS for 36 years. So, we believe that there are so many mothers who sacrifice a lot to survive. I thank the cast members and Sauti Plus for the amazing production,” said Humphrey Nabimanya, Executive Producer.

Dr Roseline applauded Reach A Hand for its sustained commitment to raising awareness about teenage pregnancy through various platforms, including its latest foray into film.

Meanwhile, as part of the premiere activities, a Maama Kit Donation Drive was held to support teenage mothers with essential supplies to aid their recovery and care.

Following the successful red carpet premiere, Maama Wange will now be screened in selected cinemas as part of the Uganda Film Festival (UFF 2026) run.

All proceeds from the screenings will go directly towards the Maama Kit Donation Drive, supporting teenage mothers with essential maternal care supplies to aid their recovery, dignity, and well-being.

MAAMA WANGE – Screening Schedule | #UFF2026

25th May – Numax Cinema, Entebbe | 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM (UGX 15,000)

27th May – Acacia Mall (Century Cinemax) | 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM (UGX 15,000)

29th May – Metroplex Mall (Century Cinemax) | 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM (UGX 15,000)

2nd June – Arena Mall (Century Cinemax) | 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM (UGX 15,000)

4th June – EMT Cinema | 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM (UGX 10,000)