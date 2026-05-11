Bars, motorists, targeted in Kampala inauguration security sweep

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Security officials have ordered heightened deployments across the Kampala metropolitan area ahead of the presidential inauguration, including targeted operations against entertainment venues suspected of harboring criminals and against late night moving motorists.

Heavily armed columns of UPDF soldiers, SFC Presidential Guards, Field Force Unit personnel, Counter Terrorism officers, and Joint Anti-Terrorism Task Force members have been deployed across Kampala, Wakiso, and Mukono. The increased presence comes ahead of President Museveni’s inauguration Tuesday.

Armored police and military vehicles have occupied key junctions including Fairway, Clock Tower, Wandegeya, Kabalagala, and Bwaise. New police motorcycles, each carrying two officers, were also witnessed patrolled downtown Kampala and other main roads within the city center.

Regarding the security deployment across Kampala, Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke noted that heightened security measures have also been activated along Entebbe International Airport routes and on roads leading to Kololo Independence Grounds.

“While the roads aren’t fully closed, there will be more traffic cutoffs on all routes to Entebbe Airport, including the Northern Bypass, Munyonyo Bypass, and Entebbe Express Highway. We’ve also closed some roads around the Kololo airstrip, as outlined in the traffic guidelines issued last week,” Kituuma said.

Kituuma said the heavy deployment around Kampala aims to address security threats around that may arise according to intelligence. He said they will also conduct operations targeting drunk drivers, who often cause accidents, as Uganda hosts international visitors, including heads of state and dignitaries.

A police source intimated to Uganda Radio Network that they intend to conduct prompt night operations at mapped entertainment venues, including bars, that could easily hide criminals.

“Over the weekend we apprehended a group of youth who had purchased many old car tyres and were transporting them to areas around Entebbe,” he said. “We have also seen slogans on social media claiming he won’t be sworn in, so we have to check some places like those bars and others on our list.”

Military fighter jets and drones have intensified aerial patrols over Kampala. SFC spokesperson Major Jimmy Omara said the patrols will continue as preparations are finalized for a public drone light show tonight, part of the inauguration security plans.

“We’re testing the drone light show from a site behind Naguru Skys, so the public shouldn’t be alarmed by drones in the sky, Omara said. “Our main emphasis is security at Kololo. “We’ll be very strict on operations inside the venue. Deployment mapping is complete,” Omara said.

Omara said security checks by Special Forces officers at Kololo will run strictly from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. late arrivals will be turned away and should follow the inauguration on television.

Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony is expected to attract at least 35 heads of state delegations and between 30,000 and 40,000 people, including national and international guests, to Kololo Ceremonial Grounds. Museveni, who was declared winner of the January 15th Presidential Elections with 7,946,772 votes (71.6%), first came to power after the 1981-1986 guerrilla war.