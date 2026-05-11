Security ring seals Kampala ahead of Museveni’s swearing-in

Kampala, Uganda | URN | As President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni prepares to take the oath of office for a seventh term on May 12, 2026, at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, security has been tightened across Kampala, with major traffic diversions and restricted access expected to affect movement in the capital.

The inauguration, declared a public holiday and scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., is expected to attract tens of thousands of attendees, including 30 to 35 heads of state and foreign delegations. It will formally usher in Museveni’s 2026–2031 term following the January 15 general elections, where the Electoral Commission declared him winner with 71.65 percent of the vote.

His main challenger, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine) of the National Unity Platform, garnered about 24–25 percent and rejected the results, citing electoral irregularities, intimidation, and restrictions during the campaign period. The ceremony is grounded in Articles 103 and 105 of Uganda’s 1995 Constitution, which govern presidential elections and the inauguration process following the expiry of a term. The event is being framed by the ruling National Resistance Movement as part of its broader message of continuity and stability. Speaking ahead of the event, Presidency Minister Milly Babirye Babalanda highlighted government achievements, citing growth in GDP from UGX 128.5 trillion in 2019 to over UGX 226 trillion in 2025, alongside improvements in electricity generation, road infrastructure, and water access.

NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong said the inauguration theme—“Protecting gains, qualitative leap to high middle-income”—reflects the party’s focus on continuity and economic transformation.

Security agencies, led by the Uganda Police Force and Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), have outlined strict measures including controlled entry points, traffic diversions, and accredited access routes via roads such as Yusuf Lule and the Entebbe Expressway. Public parking has been designated at locations including City High School and UMA Grounds, while VIP and parliamentary parking zones have been separately arranged.

Authorities say the measures are intended to manage large crowds and prevent congestion, though similar restrictions in previous electoral periods have drawn public concern. Government officials continue to highlight what they describe as steady economic growth, citing increased electricity capacity, expanded road networks, and improved service delivery indicators such as water access and life expectancy.

However, opposition figures and analysts argue that official statistics do not fully reflect structural challenges. Concerns remain around youth unemployment, public debt levels estimated at over 50 percent of GDP, and persistent rural poverty. Critics also point to underemployment and reliance on informal sector work as key gaps in the economic narrative. Human rights organisations have previously documented concerns around political freedoms, including arrests during election periods and restrictions on opposition activity, claims the government has consistently disputed.

Uganda continues to play a significant regional role, including hosting refugees and contributing troops to peacekeeping missions in Somalia. At the same time, international scrutiny over governance and human rights issues persists, particularly following the 2023 Anti-Homosexuality Act, which drew global condemnation and policy responses from some international partners.

Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, is now among Africa’s longest-serving leaders. Supporters credit his administration with maintaining stability and rebuilding infrastructure, while critics argue the extended tenure has limited democratic competition and institutional accountability. As the inauguration approaches, Kampala is expected to experience heightened security presence and significant disruption, marking the beginning of another five-year term under a presidency that continues to shape Uganda’s political and economic trajectory.