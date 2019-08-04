Bududa residents complain about poor state of Ukha bridge

Bududa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Kuushu town council in Bududa district have have raised a red flag over a dilapidated bridge that has turned into a death trap.

The bridge leading to the home of the area Member of Parliament Godfrey Watenga Nabutanyi collapsed 9 months ago after river Ukha burst its banks.

The residents say that the government has never fixed the bridge even after the district officials promised to put-up a temporary bridge which they have never fulfilled.

The bridge which was cut off by river Ukha serves over 1000 people connecting to the villages of Kisawa,Ibaale, Nashisambwa, Naluchela, Tobwe and Bubisikwa East.

Recently, three people fell off the same bridge and sustained serious injuries.

The residents claim they have tried to raise their concerns to the concerned authorities but they have not been helped.

Charles Wabuteya, the LCI chairperson of Ibaale says they have contacted the district several times for the bridge to be constructed but in vain. He said that they are finding it difficult to transport their agricultural produce by vehicles and motorcycles due to the bad state of the bridge.

Agatha Namwaje, a resident of Ibaale said that she gets worried of the lives of the children who go to school across the bridge when it rains because water sub merges the bridge and they struggle to cross over.

Emma Namwokoyi, a boda boda rider said the bridge was the only shortcut that would connect Kuushu to Bukalsi Sub County. He said they are now facing a challenge of fuel because they use a longer route to take passengers.

Anthony manana, a farmer questioned why the district always collects revenue from Kuushu market and still fail to even put up a temporary bridge.

Issa Bukoma, the Bududa district engineer told URN that the district has written to the ministry of works requesting for funding to construct a permanent bridge but have received no response. He however said they are going to put up a temporary bridge where people can pass.

URN