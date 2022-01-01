Bududa district leaders demand relocation of mudslide victims

Bududa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Leaders in Bududa district have asked the government to expedite the relocation of mudslide victims as schools reopen next month.

Currently, more than 100 victims are still camped at Bumwalye Primary School after mudslides hit Bulucheke sub-county.

Following the Ministry of Education’s plans to reopen schools on January 10, the leaders want the Office of the Prime Minister to expedite the relocation program and create space for learners.

Peter Masambu, the LCIII chairperson for Bulucheke sub-county says that he is struggling and finding it hard to decide on what to do for the victims since the sub-county doesn’t have the resources to relocate them.

Tappy Namulondo, the Bududa Chief Administrative Officer says that attempts to have the victims leave the school have been futile.

Samson Natsambwa, the district disaster committee chairperson said he received a call from the Office of the Prime Minister informing him that the officials from OPM will be in the district to assess and verify the extent of the damage of victims’ property.

He appealed to those who were not affected directly to wait as they look for host families to stay with and vacate the school to allow children to go back.

