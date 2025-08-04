BrighterMonday Uganda champions women’s economic empowerment in Mbarara

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | BrighterMonday Uganda, in collaboration with the Mastercard Foundation, hosted a key “Women in Work” event in Mbarara, marking a significant stride towards championing female employment and leadership in Uganda.

The gathering attracted 211 ambitious participants, predominantly women, and served as a crucial platform to address and dismantle the systemic barriers hindering their professional growth. This initiative is a key component of BrighterMonday’s ongoing youth empowerment efforts, emphasizing skill development, networking, and the celebration of women-led businesses.

The event’s highlight was a dynamic panel discussion titled “Overcoming Barriers to Female Employment and Leadership.” Industry leaders and experts shared actionable insights on navigating the professional landscape, building self-confidence, and balancing career aspirations with personal life. The discussion specifically aimed to equip women with the tools necessary to thrive in today’s competitive workplace.

Mbarara Mayor Robert Mugabe Kakyebezi delivered a powerful keynote address, urging women to actively pursue skills training and seize job opportunities. He highlighted the importance of gender inclusivity, noting, “We are missing a lot of men in the room,” and emphasizing the need for men to advocate more for women by being present in such spaces. His remarks highlighted the shared responsibility in fostering an environment where women can truly flourish professionally.

Xenia Wachira, Country Director of BrighterMonday Uganda, explained the strategic decision to hold the event outside Kampala.

“The Women in Work event drives potential in women and inclusivity in workplaces,” Wachira stated.

“We thought let’s get out of the central place where we normally hold a lot of these engagements and come to this area because there’s a lot of potential in Mbarara. We were in Jinja last week, so it’s very intentional that we get out of Kampala and we also give a chance to people who are outside of Kampala.”

Wachira further elaborated on BrighterMonday’s commitment to women’s empowerment, particularly through their project targeting 70% female participation in skilling and job placements.

“We are bringing in also women entrepreneurs who are already doing this to show the young women that it’s actually possible for them to create these opportunities for themselves in terms of entrepreneurship and also to learn how do they sustain themselves in the workplace,” she added.

Wachira stressed the critical role of mentorship, especially from women, in inspiring young women and demonstrating that success is attainable through real-world examples.

Eunice Innocent Katushabe, Gender and Inclusion Associate at BrighterMonday Uganda, highlighted the event's dual purpose: discussing challenges and celebrating women’s achievements.

“We are here to discuss women, women in work, what are some of the challenges that they’re experiencing but we also want to celebrate women because we’ve realised that there is actually quite a lot that the women have done in the society,” Katushabe explained.

She addressed serious concerns such as sexual harassment and the persistence of “sex for work” and “sex for marks” issues within institutions. Katushabe called for robust policy implementation to ensure women’s safety and an end to the “glass ceiling” that limits their career progression.

Katushabe also highlighted the Young Africa Works program, supported by the Mastercard Foundation, which aims to skill 70% young women, 10% persons with disabilities, and 10% internally displaced persons.

She noted that employers frequently report a lack of soft skills among university graduates, including communication and CV writing. The program offers free courses to bridge these gaps and enhance employability.

“We encourage you to go to our platforms. Please subscribe to our platforms. Please go to our website, sign up for these courses. They are free,” she urged.

Diana Namara, Town Clerk of Shuku Town Council in Sheema District, lauded the workshop as fruitful particularly for young women.

She pointed out key barriers women face in the workplace, including bias and stereotypes, lack of childcare facilities, pay discrimination, and limited promotional opportunities.

Namara advocated for government and NGOs to establish childcare facilities and for workplaces to ensure equal pay for equal work.

She also encouraged young women to proactively utilize free training opportunities offered by organizations like BrighterMonday Uganda, emphasizing the importance of hard work, skill acquisition, and competitiveness to earn leadership positions.

This “Women in Work” event in Mbarara emphasizes BrighterMonday Uganda and the Mastercard Foundation’s unwavering commitment to fostering a more inclusive and equitable professional landscape for women, driving both individual success and national economic growth.