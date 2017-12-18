BREAKING: Opposition MPs walk out of parliament

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of MPs opposed to amending the Uganda constitution heeded a call by Leader of Opposition in Parliament Winnie Kiiza and briefly stormed out of parliament as the report of the legal and parliamentary committee was being read.

Kiiza said they had walked out to consult on a new position after the speaker refused to heed to calls for the return of six suspended MPs from this morning’s session.

“We came in this morning thinking we would be allowed to speak freely without harassment and intimidation,” Kiiza said.

“We have walked out to find out among ourselves whether it is even worth going back in to continue being victimised by such a process.”

After they brief meeting, the opposition MPs returned when Monicah Amoding started reading the minority report. (read full report below)

MPs Ssemujju Nganda, Mubarak Munyangwa, Allan Ssewanyana, Gerald Karuhanga, Jonathan Odur and Anthony Akol were thrown out of parliament as the second reading of the constitution amendment bill 2017 got off to a chaotic start.

As Speaker Rebecca Kadaga suspended parliament to 2pm to consult on the signatories of the report of the Legal Committee, she suspended the six MPs for unruly behaviour.

Kadaga threw out appeals by the leader of opposition Winnie Kiiza for their return to the house. “It is a pity that an officer of this Parliament is promoting disobedience in this House. The Members are suspended and they remain suspended.”

“I warned the Members about their behaviour. I am not reviewing my ruling.”

Report on the Uganda Constitution Amendment(No.2) Bill, 2017 by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

The six were also thrown out at the September 27 sitting by security operatives following the Speaker’s suspension of 25 MPs for disrupting business before the Age Limit bill first came up for its first reading.

The afternoon session is continuing now with the chair of the Legal Committee Oboth Oboth presenting his report.

The bill proposes several changes, including lifting the age limit of 75 on the presidency, a move seen as a significant step towards securing a free run for President Yoweri Museveni to seek re-election in 2021.

RELATED

LIVE: Ssemujju thrown out of house again

KADAGA: Those are my bodyguards

LIVE: ‘Police ready for Age Limit debate’

Tweets about @parliament_ug

