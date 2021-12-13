Champions League draw declared void, to be redone at 5pm

Nyon, Switzerland | THE INDEPENDENT | The Champions League draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 5pm today, UEFA has said.

Controversy arose when Manchester United was included in Villarreal’s pot, instead of Athletico Madrid’s, and was then drawn to face PSG,

“Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16,” UEFA said in a statement.