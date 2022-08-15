BREAKING: Azimio la Umoja refuse to sign form 34C

(CLICK TO GO TO LIVE RESULTS)

✳ Officials fighting at Bomas of Kenya

✳ Security whisks away IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati

✳ Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja refuse to sign form 34C

✳ Odinga refuses to come for results declaration



Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Chaos broke out at the Bomas of Kenya after a delayed announcement of Kenya’s Presidential election results. Security whisked away IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati.

Three hours after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was supposed to announce the final results of Kenya’s Presidential elections, guests and officials were still waiting at The Bomas of Kenya.

Azimo La Umoja’s spokesman Saitabao Ole Kanchory said they are yet to sign forms 34C (see details below) because they do not see IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati. Kanchory says he is avoiding them.

They said Raila Odinga will only attend the function after they have signed the forms. The forms are the final legal documents confirming the election winner.

Azimio leaders demand to see presidential election results, verify them before asking Raila to attend announcement event at Bomas. #Decision2022 #KenyaElections2022 pic.twitter.com/Scv7S7Bg9r — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) August 15, 2022