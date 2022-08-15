Monday , August 15 2022
BREAKING: Azimio la Umoja refuse to sign form 34C

The Independent August 15, 2022 AFRICA, NEWS, The News Today Leave a comment

FILE PHOTO: Chebukati, the Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman

✳ Officials fighting at Bomas of Kenya
✳ Security whisks away IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati
✳ Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja refuse to sign form 34C
✳ Odinga refuses to come for results declaration


Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Chaos broke out at the Bomas of Kenya after a delayed announcement of Kenya’s Presidential election results.  Security whisked away IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati.

Three hours after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was supposed to announce the final results of Kenya’s Presidential elections, guests and officials were still waiting at The Bomas of Kenya.

Azimo La Umoja’s spokesman  Saitabao Ole Kanchory said they are yet to sign forms 34C (see details below) because they do not see IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati. Kanchory says he is avoiding them.

They said Raila Odinga will only attend the function after they have signed the forms. The forms are the final legal documents confirming the election winner.

