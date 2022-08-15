82% COUNTED: IEBC to announce results today

🔵 UPDATE 6.00am

➡ Ruto – 51.12% 6,081,048 votes

➡ Odinga- 48.20% 5,734,314

➡ Wajackoyah – 0.45% 53,592

➡ Waihiga- 0.23% 27,336

* 241 constituencies out of 291 (82.8%)

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has received, counted and verified all votes from the country’s 291 constituencies, and is expected to announce the final Presidential results by midday today.

With 241 of 291 constituencies already declared, IEBC is in the process of confirming the final 50 constituencies and will now beat Tuesday’s constitutional deadline to announce results of the country’s 2022 Presidential election.

William Ruto of UDA maintains a lead that started early yesterday, and is at 51.12% with 6,081,048 votes. Azimo La Umoja flag bearer Raila Odinga is at 48.20%, 300,000 votes behind at 5,734,314.

Kenya on Tuesday held its seventh general election since the introduction of multiparty politics in 1991 where voters lined to elect the country’s fifth president, members of the National Assembly, senators, and county governors. Kenyans voted for 16,105 candidates, who are vying for a total of 1,879 elective positions.

