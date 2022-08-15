Monday , August 15 2022
Home / AFRICA / 82% COUNTED: IEBC to announce results today

82% COUNTED: IEBC to announce results today

The Independent August 15, 2022 AFRICA, The News Today 3 Comments

William Ruto after prayers yesterday. He leads with 50 of 291 constituencies to go

🔵 UPDATE 6.00am
➡ Ruto – 51.12% 6,081,048 votes
➡ Odinga- 48.20% 5,734,314
➡ Wajackoyah – 0.45% 53,592
➡ Waihiga- 0.23% 27,336

* 241 constituencies out of 291 (82.8%)

(CLICK TO GO TO LIVE RESULTS)

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has received, counted and verified all votes from the country’s 291 constituencies, and is expected to announce the final Presidential results by midday today.

With 241 of 291 constituencies already declared, IEBC is in the process of confirming the final 50 constituencies and will now beat Tuesday’s constitutional deadline to announce results of the country’s 2022 Presidential election.

William Ruto of UDA maintains a lead that started early yesterday, and is at 51.12% with 6,081,048 votes.  Azimo La Umoja flag bearer Raila Odinga is at 48.20%, 300,000 votes behind at 5,734,314.

Kenya on Tuesday held its seventh general election since the introduction of multiparty politics in 1991 where  voters lined to elect the country’s fifth president, members of the National Assembly, senators, and county governors. Kenyans voted for 16,105 candidates, who are vying for a total of 1,879 elective positions.

 

 

 

Tags

3 comments

  1. Eli
    August 15, 2022 at 7:01 am

    We are patiently waiting for that time of announcement to reach. The current leading candidates supporters should remain calm and silent in order not to provoke other opponents . Time for celebration will come soon. Thanks goes to CEO independent magazine for the timely up dates we are receiving after all media houses were stop from releases the up dates to the public.

    Reply
  2. Asingwire Rogers
    August 15, 2022 at 7:01 am

    I love the process sofar. I am waiting for the results.

    Reply
  3. Dennis Ruto
    August 15, 2022 at 8:15 am

    You are in my prayers Dr William Ruto

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved