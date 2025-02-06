Body of missing Coca-Cola employee found decomposing

Kanungu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 40-year-old employee of Coca-Cola Company, Kihihi branch in Kanungu district, who went missing last week, has been found dead and decomposing. Arthur Nahurira, a resident of Kigango village, Karuhembe parish, Kebisoni sub-county, Rukungiri district, went missing from his rented house in Kasiro village, Kihihi ward, Kihihi town council under unclear circumstances on January 30, 2025 (Thursday).

Efforts to find him hit a dead end until Wednesday when his body was discovered in the bush after passers-by sniffed a stench and became suspicious about a dead animal dumped there. Saulo Ndwana, the deceased’s brother, says that they found poison in a Coca-Cola bottle and another one in a white polythene paper identified to be carbofuran (an agricultural pesticide commonly known as Furadan) next to the body.

Ndwana says that Nahurira could have taken his life because, before his disappearance, he sent his aunt Faith Kiconco an SMS message giving her a farewell. Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police spokeperson, says that the deceased’s body is lying at Kihihi Health Centre IV mortuary pending postmortem as investigations into the matter continue.

