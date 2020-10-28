Boda boda riders vow to defy EC, police on presidential nominations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Boda boda riders from five divisions of Kampala have unveiled what they call a unique pro-COVID-19 regulation strategy they intend to follow as they accompany the National Unity Platform-NUP party presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu for his nomination on November 3rd, 2020.

Speaking at a press conference in Kawempe division, the riders said police has no right to stop them from accompanying their presidential candidate for nomination so long as they adhered to the COVID-19 regulations.

According to the riders, they have mobilized 27,000 boda bodas to accompany Kyagulanyi right from his home in Magere to the nomination center in Kyambogo.

The riders say they won’t gather in a single place because that will cause crowds and attract police attention but they will find a way of following Kyagulanyi from different angels and places of the city.

On Tuesday, police spokesperson Fred Enanga warned candidates against mobilizing their supporters to follow them on the nomination day, saying that this will contravene COVID-19 regulations against processions.

Abdul Kabenge, one of the leaders of the boda boda riders says they are not afraid of police threats because they believe that they have suffered enough under the current government.

Abas Kalema, a rider from Makindye division says part of their agenda after nomination will be to launch a drastic campaign to canvas support for Kyagulanyi across the entire country.

******

URN