Boda Boda murders: Police question arrest of constable, informant by ISO

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Police Force is questioning the decision by the Internal Security Organisation-ISO to arrest its officer and informer who provided information on the investigation of Boda-boda murders.

ISO picked up Police constable Lusiba and informant, Balikowa Sserwadda last week on the grounds that they have been conspiring with attackers of Boda-boda riders and buyers of stolen motorcycles in Kampala and its outskirts.

However, Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, says the duo has been very helpful in the investigations into the gruesome murder of Boda-boda riders.

According police, Lusiba and Sserwadda provided information that led to the arrest 21 suspects in connection to Boda boda killings.

Sserwadda provided information that led to the arrest of Aloysius Tamale aka Young Mulo and John Bosco Mugisha alias Mukiga who were captured by a Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) strangling, Derrick Mulindwa on June 30th at Kakeeka, Mengo, Rubaga Division, in Kampala minutes after dropping them.

According to Enanga, they were able arrest Young Mulo, Mukiga and six others based on the information provided by Sserwadda. He also explains Lusiba’s contribution during investigations led to arrest of 13 motorcycle spare parts dealers in Kampala.

Police say the duo helped them to recover 45 motorcycles, 55 dismantled motorcycles, 55 motorcycle registration number plates, 25 frames and 25 motorcycle engines. He says they don’t the motive of ISO for arresting the duo.

A fortnight ago, the Police Flying Squad Unit-FSU raided garages, motorcycle shops and spare parts outlets in Nateete, Katwe and Nalukolongo based on intelligence provided by Lusiba and Sserwadda.

Police says seven of the 13 motorcycle dealers in custody are residents of Kampala, two from Mityana, two from Kireka in Wakiso District, three from Mukono District and one from Fort portal in Kabalore District.

Twelve other traders particularly selling motorcycles and spare parts went on the run. However, police have since arrested two of the riders bring the number of suspects to 23.

More than 40 people have already presented documents at Katwe police station proving ownership of the recovered motorcycles.

