Bobi Wine visits Omoro, hails Jacob Oulanyah

Omoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform (NUP) President, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine on Sunday paid tribute to the former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

Bobi Wine while in the company of Ambassador Olara Otunnu, Kilak South MP Gilbert Olanya and Lina Zadriga, the Vice President for NUP in the Northern Region laid a wreath on the grave of the fallen speaker in his home village of Ajuri, Lalogi Sub County Omoro district.

He later held a closed door meeting with the late Oulanyah’s father Nathan Okori and leaders of the Acholi Cultural Institution led by Prime Minister Ambrose Olaa.

The security team at the grave side briefly blocked Bobi Wine and his accomplices from accessing the burial ground on the said orders of the Omoro Resident District Commissioner Andrew Onyuk, but they were later allowed.

Bobi Wine told Uganda Radio Network – URN that he had come to pay his last respect to Oulanyah because he had missed the burial which was held on Friday while he was out of the country.

Speaking to URN shortly after the visit, Bobi Wine described Oulanyah as his personal friend, peace loving and a unifying man whose demise is a great loss. He also criticized a section of politicians for fueling hatred and tribal sentiments among Ugandans, something he said is uncalled for.

Ambassador Olara Otunnu assured Bobi Wine and other NUP members that they will always be welcomed in the Acholi land. Kilak South MP, Gilbert Olanya on the other hand asked everyone to embrace unity instead of segregation.

On Saturday Bobi Wine also had closed door meetings with the Bishop John Baptist Odama, the Chairperson Acholi Religious Leaders Peace Initiative (ARLPI) and other political leaders.

URN