Bobi Wine arrest: tear gas, bullets rock Kisekka market

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have used tear gas and bullets to disperse hundreds of angry supporters of Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi at Kisekka Market

URN reporter at Kisekka Market says that several police from the Field Force Unit-FFU, regular police and UPDF from the Military Police are engaged in running battles with Kyagulanyi’s supporters.

The police’s action was sparked off when protestors who were standing on top of the buildings, pelted the police with stones.

Earlier on, a section of the youth told the traders to close their shops, saying that they were going to demonstrate.

On Kyaggwe road, traders have closed their shops.

Meanwhile, there is heavy deployment in different parts of the city especially in protest prone areas such Wandegeya, Kaleerwe, Kamwokya, City Square.

At Wandegeya junction, there were more than 20 policemen armed with both guns and teargas canisters.

In Kamwokya and Kalerwe, army and police were extinguishing tyres lit by protesters in the middle of the road while armed security men had spread to different corners.

“We are monitoring the strategic places using CCTV [Closed Circuit Television] cameras.

Even commanders of platoons deployed at different strategic points have been given gadgets that enable them connect with control room at CPS [Kampala Central Police Station],” a senior security officer told URN.

On Monday Bobi Wine appeared before the Buganda Road Grade one Magistrate’s Court and charged for disobedience of statutory duty contrary to section 116 of the Penal Code Act.

The charges date back to July, 2018. Prosecution alleges that in July, 2018, Kyagulanyi, his co accused and others at large while at City Square in Kampala, disobeyed sections 5 and 10 of the Public Order Management Act.

The Buganda Road Grade One Magistrate, Esther Nahilya remanded the suspects to prison until May 02, 2019.

*****

URN